'If it was my family under attack, I would want people to step up': Maritimers send medical supplies to Ukraine

A groundswell of Ukrainians in the Maritimes are gathering, packaging and shipping supplies to contacts on the ground in their home country.

They’re told what’s needed most is medical supplies like tourniquets, bandages, burn dressings, splints, eye shields, medicine and many other things outlined on a list Oksana Tesla put together — based on what her contacts in Ukraine are telling her.

“This has all happened so quickly. The first few days we were in shock, but even after those first few days we knew that we needed to organize something, we need to do something,” she said.

“So we started to monitor social media on what’s needed and at this point, we identified that the highest priority is the medical supplies.”

The Ukrainian Community of Fredericton has a list of the medical supplies needed on their Facebook page. The group was welcomed to use space at Journey Church, where the pastors have ties of their own to Ukraine.

“We have friends in Ukraine that we’ve worked with over there so we couldn’t help but you know, just stand by and not do anything,” said Gary Sharpe, pastor of communications at the church.

“Medical supplies don’t weigh very much so we can ship those to Ukraine. We can’t take things like used clothing and food but what we can work on is medical supplies and financial gifts.”

Sharpe and fellow pastor Scott Wood have both spent time in Ukraine.

“If it was my family that was in need, if our family was under attack, I would want people to step up and help,” he said. “People want the most basic things in life. They want an opportunity to raise their kids in safety, they want to be able to have their kids in school," he said.

"All those basic things we might take for granted. So an attack on Ukraine is an attack on all in a democratic society and this is our opportunity to standup with Ukrainian people.”

People are being asked to bring any medical items they can spare to the church, Monday to Friday, from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The Canadian Red Cross is also raising funds, to send directly to people still in Ukraine and those who are fleeing.

Like any disaster we’re familiar with in Canada, recovery and rebuilding can take a long time. But Canadian Red Cross provincial director Bill Lawlor says you have to multiply that several times over when dealing with a conflict.

“Right now, we’re seeing the images, the video, of what’s taking place today and the coming days,” he said. “I think it’s really important for people to understand that this conflict and the results of this conflict will be ongoing for years to come … Funds are going to be required for the long haul.”

Tesla has friends and family back in the Ukraine and says it would be impossible not to try and do something.

“It’s horrible what is going on there. I just want them to know that, I hope they will never face that,” she said. “If they can donate by bringing, according to the list, or donate money, that would help.”