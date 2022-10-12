'If we build it, will they come?': Survey asks encampment residents about sanctioned site

Region of Waterloo Council heard the results of a survey on Wednesday night, which asked those experiencing homelessness what they would like to see in an encampment site sanctioned by the region.

Last week, regional staff polled roughly 100 people who are experiencing chronic homelessness, something they say has never been done before.

Staff visited the three largest encampments in the region, conducting interviews at 150 Main Street in Cambridge, 100 Victoria Street North in Kitchener and inside Victoria Park in Kitchener.

Peter Sweeney, the region’s commissioner of community services, told council that the purpose of the survey is to answer the question, "If we build it, will they come?”.

Sweeney added that not everyone is comfortable in a traditional shelter setting, and some may prefer to stick with the encampment style of living. He described a new location as potentially being a hybrid which might include a more formal shelter space as well as an outdoor encampment option.

“Where are they picking the location because we’re central here?” said Mark Duke who lives in a tent at a Kitchener encampment. “To move further away doesn’t help me whatsoever. So I’d like to see their plan.”

Residents were asked if they'd be willing to relocate from the city they are currently in. A majority of the respondents in Kitchener and Cambridge said they would potentially be willing to move.

"You can see here that the majority of those who responded, both in Cambridge at 150 Main and those in Kitchener, would move if the only option available to them was in a different city," said Sweeney. “I think what that tells us is that we have some options."

Coun. Elizabeth Clarke asked Sweeney if the residents understand this would be a “managed” site.

“This is just one potential solution amongst many that we need to consider. It is one that is imperfect on many levels. Regardless of where this lands and how it’s operated, there will be pros and cons to this work," replied Sweeney. “It’s not perfect for everybody."

"We're getting better at this. It remains imperfect, but it's an important element I'd like to report on publicly."

The survey also asked encampment residents what kind of services they would like the new location to include. Sweeney said his plan is to include washrooms, laundry, showers, food and a community space for residents.

Those who participated in the survey also asked for heat, electricity and wireless internet.

Coun. Berry Vrbanovic called the findings of the report “encouraging”.

“I think engaging those with lived experience is important because one of the things that we know is we’re more likely to have success in terms of dealing with this is if we have some type of ownership,” Vrbanovic said.

“Regional Chair Karen Redman closed the agenda item by stating, “We will continue to unravel this Gordian knot and find out all the solutions, although they are imperfect, we will keep finding ones that look like they are effective.”

The survey results mark the beginning of the planning process for the sanctioned site.