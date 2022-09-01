'If you are sick stay home': Local health officials weigh in as Ontario scraps five-day COVID-19 isolation period

Ontario has scrapped its mandatory five-day isolation rule for people who test positive for COVID-19.

This decision comes as Ontario Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore referred to an “all respiratory virus approach,” as he expects an increase in illnesses in the fall.

On Wednesday, Moore said masks should be worn for 10 days after an individual ends their isolation period, however, it will not be mandatory.

Moore recommended that those who are ill should refrain from visiting people who are considered vulnerable.

“As we start spending more time indoors this fall we can expect to see another increase in COVID-19 transmission,” Moore said on Wednesday.

In response to the new changes to isolation rules, Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) Medical Officer of Health Dr. Alex Summers says, “If you are sick, stay home, and that needs to be the key message for us as we head into the fall.”

A rise in illnesses is expected in the coming months, which is why Summers says he encourages people to stay up-to-date with vaccinations and to wear masks when in crowded areas.

“Today Health Canada has approved the new bivalent or the Omicron-specific Moderna vaccine and it will be rolled out this fall,” Summers says.

The change in policy is concerning for some in the community including Chris DeGroot who monitors the levels of COVID-19 in London’s local wastewater.

“With the change in policy there’s a good chance that wave could be accelerated and perhaps could be even a larger wave, especially if people choose to return to work or school when they're still infectious,” he says.

“It’s interesting what we’re seeing in the wastewater now,” DeGroot adds. “The most recent wave went up and plateaued and at points in time we thought it was decreasing but now it’s sitting at a constant level.”

With school starting shortly, Western University has made it clear that COVID-19 policies will still be in effect this coming fall semester in order to facilitate in-person learning.

According to a press release issued by Western Communications in August, fall 2022 COVID-19 policies will include requiring students, staff and faculty to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and to have received at least one booster dose, and to be masked inside instructional spaces.

By comparison, London’s Fanshawe College announced in August that it was not mandating COVID-19 vaccines or masking requirements for its students or staff this fall.

The last time isolation guidelines were changed in Ontario was at the end of December 2021, when Moore shortened the required isolation period from 10 days to five for vaccinated individuals.

— With files from CTV News London’s Ashley Hyshka