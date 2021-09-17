If you attended this Greater Sudbury bush party you may have been exposed to COVID-19

Sudbury health officials are warning of a high-risk exposure to COVID-19 at a recent bush party in the Greater Sudbury area and recommending everyone get tested for the disease.

Anyone who was at "a social gathering in the woods near Ecole secondaire Hanmer – 4800 Notre Dame Avenue in Hanmer, Ont. – on Sept. 11 between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m." may have been exposed to COVID-19 and must immediately isolate until Sept. 21 if you are not fully vaccinated.

An individual is considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 two weeks after receiving their second vaccine shot.

If you were at the party and you are fully vaccinated and do not have an immunocompromising condition, health officials said you do not have to isolate.

"Regardless of vaccination status, self-isolate immediately if symptoms develop and seek testing," Public Health Sudbury and Districts said in a news release.

Everyone at the party should get tested for COVID-19. If you are not fully vaccinated and do not have any symptoms, health officials said you should book a test for Sept. 18. Those who are fully vaccinated are still at risk of getting a COVID-19 infection and spreading it to others so it is recommended to book a COVID-19 test as soon as possible and a second test seven days after the date of exposure.

Appointments can be booked online or by phone at 705-671-7373.

As of Sept. 16 at 4 p.m., there are 62 active COVID-19 infections in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts, with 51 cases within the City of Greater Sudbury, and one COVID-related hospitalization at Health Sciences North involving a patient in the intensive care unit.

There have been 262 new COVID-19 infections confirmed in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts since June 1 and 88 per cent of those involve people who were not fully vaccinated. None of the eight patients in the area that have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 were fully vaccinated. Currently, residents ages 12 and older are eligible to be vaccinated for free. Find out more on how to get vaccinated here.