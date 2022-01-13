Winning Lotto 6/49 ticket sold in Barrie, Ont., worth $36 million
Someone who purchased a ticket in Barrie, Ont. for Wednesday night's Lotto 6/49 is an instant multi-millionaire.
OLG says the winning ticket worth $36.4 million for Wednesday's jackpot draw was sold within the city.
Several Encore tickets worth $100,000 each were also sold in Timiskaming/Cochrane District, Sarnia and on the OLG app.
Ticket holders are encouraged to check whether they won by scanning their tickets online with the lottery app.
The OLG advises winners to sign the back of their tickets immediately and head to a retailer to have it validated, so the OLG is notified.
Store terminals will freeze when the clerk scans a winning ticket, which automatically contacts the OLG support centre.
The newest millionaire will have one year from the draw date to claim their $36,449,852.60 prize.
The next Lotto 6/49 draw is Saturday for an estimated $5 million jackpot.
-
Expect more enforcement on the roads amid aggressive driving concernsLondon's top traffic cop is warning aggressive drivers to expect greater enforcement this year.
-
Brockville police seize weapons, drugs from suspicious vehicle near Via Rail stationA 50-year-old man is facing several firearms and drug offences after Brockville Police investigated a suspicious vehicle in the area of the Via Rail Station.
-
Police looking to ID person in connection to armed robbery at Fairview Park MallWaterloo regional police issued photos of a man they say is connected to an armed robbery at Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener.
-
$363K of Ferrero Rocher chocolates stolen in Baden, Ont.The search is on for approximately $363,000 worth of Ferrero Rocher chocolates that were stolen from a Baden, Ont. lot on Christmas Eve.
-
Driver of 18-wheeler charged with stunt driving in Orr LakePolice charged the driver of an 18-wheeler with stunt driving on Highway 93 in Springwater Township.
-
Council agrees to 'start fresh' on new arena deal, explore interest from partnersA deal to partner with the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) to build a new arena may have died when the calendar flipped to 2022, but city council has pledged to "start fresh" and gauge the interest of the Flames' ownership group about whether to forge ahead.
-
Police seize weapons and drugs in Kitchener bustThree people have been charged with drug, weapons and counterfeit currency offenses after Waterloo regional police executed two search warrants in the area of Victoria Street North and Frederick Street in Kitchener on Thursday.
-
'Do not approach him, call 911': Inmate with history of violence has escaped B.C. jailA man being held in a Surrey, B.C., jail has escaped, Mounties said in an advisory released about 90 minutes after they were informed of his disappearance.
-
One new COVID-related death, hospitalizations rise in northeastern OntarioAnother person has died from COVID-19, the Porcupine Health Unit said Thursday, marking the 32nd pandemic-related death in the health unit's coverage area.