'If you build it, they will come': The new baseball diamonds at Optimist Park

A west Winnipeg baseball association has thrown out the first pitch on some new diamonds.

The St. James Assiniboia Minor Baseball Association has officially opened two new diamonds at Optimist Park, bringing the facility up to nine fields in total.

The expansion includes a U-15 and U-18 combination field, as well as a full-size diamond.

"This complex, which was already one of the best we have in the province, is even better and is capable of hosting bigger and larger and more substantial events," said Baseball Manitoba executive director Jason Miller.

To kick things off this weekend, the complex is hosting the U-13 and U-15 AAA provincial championships.

"We expect about 5,000 people, if not more, coming through the park this weekend," said David Adamson, president of the St. James Assiniboia Minor Baseball Association.

Miller said the new diamonds will make it possible to host larger, more prominent tournaments and events.

"It opens up the possibility of us having provincial team camps here of multiple age groups," said Miller. "It opens up the opportunity to host the Western Canadians and National Championships at multiple age groups."

The new baseball diamonds add to the already robust sporting complex. A brand new soccer pitch also opened nearby recently.

Miller said it's all in an effort to grow the game and get more kids playing baseball.

"If you build it, they will come, right? It allows more and more kids to get out here and play."