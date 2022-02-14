'If you can’t beat them, join them': Manitoulin Island curler wins big with Team Jacobs

Well-known Manitoulin Island curler Jordan Chandler has competed against Brad Jacobs at the last 10 regional championships but this year they were on the same team.

This past weekend the northern Ontario men’s curling championship took place in Sault Ste Marie and Team Jacobs came out on top.

"It was kind of a relief to finally win. It was really tough playing against my former teammates, that was a struggle, but no, it always feels good to win for sure," Chandler said.

Jacobs asked Chandler to be the second on his team a few months ago, as he knew that one of his players – Mark Kennedy -- would be attending the Olympics. Kennedy is in Beijing as an alternate for the Canadian men’s team with Brad Gushue.

"So we had Jordan Chandler -- who we played against since we were teenagers, like over the last 20 years or so -- step in and fill the shoes of Mark Kennedy, which is not an easy task but he did an excellent job," Jacobs said.

"Jordan actually came in and played second. He threw second rock so we bumped EJ up to third. It was awesome, you know. Jordan fit in really well right from the start. He played really well in that final and really helped us win that game."

Jacobs' team won 6-5 over Sandy MacEwan from Curl Sudbury in the final game securing the chance to represent northern Ontario at the Tim Hortons Brier in Lethbridge, Alta., from March 4-13 for the 13th time.

"As a kid, I guess if you would have said we were going to go to 13 Briers and earn 13 purple hearts, I would have said you were crazy. So it's pretty special," Jacobs said.

"We’re 'teenagers' now with our purple hearts, but that’s a lot of purple hearts. We’ve represented northern Ontario many times. We fight hard to do that and it's an honour to represent northern Ontario. We’re northern Ontario boys and we take that very seriously."

Kennedy will play with Team Jacobs at the Brier, but Chandler will also attend as the team's fifth.

"The fifth has to work off the ice, work with rocks, work with the coach, try to prepare the team on the ice as much as possible," Chandler said.

"I guess I still kind of have to stay in shape because we’re still in a pandemic, so I might end up having to play here and there, so be ready to go."

Jacobs said despite playing the best his team ever has at the Olympic trials, falling short to Team Gushue was a huge learning opportunity.

"Even though we didn’t win that day we still learned a ton at that event and it was still a rewarding event even though we did not win. And I think we had a really good perspective after that result and it wasn’t favourable for us. We immediately turned our focus to 'okay there’s still lots to play for this year,'" Jacobs said.

He adds that if his team can repeat what they did at the trials at the Brier he said he likes their chances.