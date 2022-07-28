To help you budget in Saskatoon, a new online tool shows your hourly power and water usage trends

The City of Saskatoon is rolling out a new online tool that can show your power and usage trends down to the hour.

The city says the new online app, SmartUTIL, is useful for residential and commercial utility customers.

According to the city, the free service can help customers manage their utility costs by tracking water and electrical usage by the month, day and hour.

Also, it offers the option of setting spending alerts for usage and it makes it easy to review water and power data, according to the city.

The tool also shows payments and credits as well as account and consumption summaries.

Residents can sign up at: saskatoon.ca/smartutil. Customers will need a My Utility Account to access the tool.