If you rolled your car in the Ottawa Valley last Friday, OPP are looking for you

Ontario Provincial Police are looking for the driver of a car that was found rolled over in Bonnechere Valley Township last Friday.

In a release, the OPP say the crash happened on Bonnechere Street East at around 5 p.m. March 25. It appears the driver lost control of their vehicle, causing it to roll over.

OPP officers, Renfrew County paramedics and Bonnechere Valley firefighters who responded to the scene could not find the driver. The car was towed away and the investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information surrounding this collision to contact the Killaloe OPP Detachment at 613-757-2600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).