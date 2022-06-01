If you spend $35 at a Halifax business your parking ticket could be waived

The Halifax Regional Municipality says it is making a parking change that is sure to be welcome news for drivers who also like to shop.

From June 1 to Sept. 30, motorists who get a parking ticket for a pay-station violation at a municipal parking location may be eligible to waive their ticket.

In order to qualify, they will need to show a receipt proving they spent $35 at a business. The receipt must show the name and address of the business, the date of the purchase, and the dollar amount.

The city says each receipt can only be used once, it cannot be used by more than one person, and only one ticket can be waived per person per week.

The change is being made to boost economic growth, and encourage residents and visitors to support local businesses as they try to recover from the pandemic.

Receipts have to be submitted online within five business days of the ticket being issued. They can be submitted via the city’s Ticket Dispute web page