'If you want to see a live performance, get your double-dose': Ontario's Sport Minister

Fans will be welcomed into OHL arenas this fall, but Ontario's Minister of Sport is encouraging those who want to attend to get vaccinated.

Speaking in Windsor, Ont. Wednesday morning, Lisa Macleod said currently 1000 fans could be indoors at a game, and hopes to have restrictions eased in the coming weeks.

"In order for us to get back to normal and get back fans in the stands to see all of our athletes ...or if you want to go to a live concert or to live performance, you're going to need to get double vaccinated," says Macleod.

"I'm not saying it's mandatory, but I'm telling you that's the biggest way that we're going to be able to thrive in society and recover economically and socially, is getting that double dose. So I encourage all Ontarians, if you love those things that we did pre pandemic, and you want them back, the best way for us to have a fighting chance at doing that is getting your double dose".

Effective immediately the Ontario Hockey League is making it mandatory to be fully vaccinated. Citing risk factors associated with close indoor contact, all players, coaches, trainers, team and league staff, officials, volunteers, and billet families must be vaccinated.

"I think the players are willing to do whatever it takes to get back," says Mark Woolley, a defenceman with the Owen Sound Attack.

"Nobody wants to get shut down again, so I think we're all kind of just with the mindset of do whatever it takes to get back to normal."

Mark Woolley Owen Sound Attack defenceman in his hometown of St. Thomas, Ont. on April 5, 2021. (Brent Lale/CTV London)

The OHL says it will comply with the Ontario Human Rights Code (OHRC) (or applicable State and US Federal legislation) and provide accommodation up to the point of undue hardship to any OHL Community Member who is unable to be vaccinated for substantiated medical reasons and/or on grounds protected under the OHRC. The OHL will work with an independent medical advisor appointed by the Commissioner to assist with accommodation issues.

"I don't want to name guys personally but I do know that there is players out there that don't want to get the vaccine," says Woolley.

"That's that's a personal choice for them. I personally don't really think it's fair to have to force somebody to get it if they don't feel comfortable, but other leagues made it mandatory in what they what they believe is the safest way possible. There's going to be some exemptions and I'm not 100 per cent sure on the details and all that but majority of players will will be vaccinated."

The OHL says it can't mandate spectators be vaccinated because the facilities are municipally owned. Local health units will work with municipalities to determine how to proceed with spectators and the vaccine.

The entire OHL vaccine policy can be found here.