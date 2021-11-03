If you went dancing at this Sudbury nightclub you may need to isolate

Sudbury health officials have announced a high-risk exposure to COVID-19 at a Sudbury bar.

"Anyone on the dance floor at Zig’s Bar between 1 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24, must self-isolate immediately, up to and including Nov. 3, if you are not immunized or not fully immunized against COVID-19. Self-isolation means you must stay home and isolate away from others in your home," Public Health Sudbury and Districts said in a news release late Tuesday night.

Zigs Bar is located on Elgin Street in downtown Sudbury.

Anyone who was there at the date and time specified is advised to get tested for COVID-19 regardless of vaccination status or the presence of symptoms.

Those who are fully immunized do not have to isolate but are told to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

As of Tuesday at 4 p.m., the Sudbury area has 187 active COVID-19 infections and Manitoulin Island has one.

There has been a recent spike in new infections and there are nine different outbreaks:

Ecole separee Sainte-Marie

Fix Auto – Chelmsford

Health Sciences North North Tower Level 4

Memorial Park

Pioneer Manor – Cedar Home

Sudbury Jail

The Regent Manor Retirement Home

Vale North Mine

Vale South Mine

There have also been several low-risk exposures at local businesses and facilities:

Peppi Panini Lounge and Bar on Oct. 23

Sudbury Action Centre for Youth Cooling/Warming Centre Oct. 24, 25, and 26

Mr. Prime Rib Oct. 25 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Idlewylde Golf & Country Club male locker room Oct. 27 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Rhythm and Cues Oct. 29 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Of residents ages 12 and old who are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination, 85.3 per cent have received their first dose and 81.5 per cent are fully immunized.

Breakthrough infections, meaning someone who has been fully immunized against COVID-19, have occurred in 24 per cent of the 705 cases between June 1 and Oct. 27. In that same period, unvaccinated and partially vaccinated people made up 87 per cent of the COVID-19 hospitalizations.

As of Nov. 2 at noon, 11 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized at Health Sciences North and another 54 people are waiting on their test results as part of the outbreak protocol.