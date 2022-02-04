Igloo offers a splash of colour in the northern cold
A Mississaugi First Nation family decided to make the most of the recent lockdown to create some lasting family memories.
Denelda Cada said she was watching TikTok videos when she saw someone creating ice blocks and colouring them to create a unique igloo.
“Wanting to make some memories, we started our little project," Cada said, adding they want to "make our little girl smile. And showing her teamwork makes the dream work.”
The igloo is made with ice blocks that Cada created using disposable cake pans. They started freezing the blocks during the Christmas break and added some food colouring to some of the trays.
Construction didn’t begin until the last weekend in January, giving the water lots of time to form into the ice blocks.
“It was a project for mommy, daddy, and our daughter Isabella who is 7,” said Cada.
Using snow and water, they made a slush that acted as cement to hold everything together. Once the igloo was finished, they put a Christmas light inside once the sun set. The light illuminated the coloured ice blocks, showcasing the dazzling work the family put into the project.
Cada said they try to do something with their kids every year to make some wonderful family memories.
-
Heart and Stroke Foundation raising awareness for heart health monitoringWith February being ‘heart month’, the Heart and Stroke Foundation, as well as local pharmacists, are using the opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of monitoring your heart health.
-
Parking ban over Friday night, first-time residential blading endeavour a success: cityAs crews cleared snow from the last of Edmonton's neighbourhoods on Friday, the man in charge of such operations declared the city's first-ever residential parking ban a success.
-
'Dying before they even get to the hospital': Study examines migrant farm worker deaths during pandemicMigrant workers in Ontario faced significant gaps in access to medical care during the pandemic, which led to a number of preventable deaths.
-
Tow truck companies rejecting Ottawa police request for help: sourceLocal towing companies are rejecting Ottawa police requests for help towing ‘Freedom Convoy’ trucks out of the downtown core, according to a senior police source.
-
770 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths reported in Sask.Saskatchewan reported 770 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday along with four more deaths, as the province prepares to shift to weekly updates next week.
-
Man in 30s among 2 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Waterloo Region on FridayWaterloo Region health officials reported the COVID-19 related deaths of a man in his 30s and a man in his 60s on Friday.
-
'Kind of like Santa is coming': ice dragon boat draws attention on Winnipeg’s river trailThe Nestaweya River Trail in Winnipeg welcomes visitors of all kinds, but recently, people have had to rub their eyes to confirm they are not seeing things when a dragon-headed boat comes at them down the trail.
-
Homicide unit investigating after woman's body found; police asking public for informationWinnipeg police are looking for information after a woman was found dead Wednesday afternoon.
-
Avian flu detected in commercial flock in western Nova ScotiaThe Canadian Food Inspection Agency says avian flu has been detected in a commercial flock in western Nova Scotia.