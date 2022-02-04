Igloo offers a splash of colour in the northern cold

A Mississaugi First Nation family decided to make the most of the recent lockdown to create some lasting family memories.

Denelda Cada said she was watching TikTok videos when she saw someone creating ice blocks and colouring them to create a unique igloo.

“Wanting to make some memories, we started our little project," Cada said, adding they want to "make our little girl smile. And showing her teamwork makes the dream work.”

The igloo is made with ice blocks that Cada created using disposable cake pans. They started freezing the blocks during the Christmas break and added some food colouring to some of the trays.

Construction didn’t begin until the last weekend in January, giving the water lots of time to form into the ice blocks.

“It was a project for mommy, daddy, and our daughter Isabella who is 7,” said Cada.

Using snow and water, they made a slush that acted as cement to hold everything together. Once the igloo was finished, they put a Christmas light inside once the sun set. The light illuminated the coloured ice blocks, showcasing the dazzling work the family put into the project.

Cada said they try to do something with their kids every year to make some wonderful family memories.