'Ignore mom, get arrested': Guelph police charge teen after disobeying mom's advice

A 15-year-old Guelph teen is facing a criminal charge after not listening to his mother.

Guelph police said the teen's mother contacted them on Thursday morning "and explained he had left home the previous day and not returned, in violation of a release condition with a 10 p.m. curfew."

According to a media release titled "ignore mom, get arrested," the teen's mother reportedly tried to connect with her son by phone in an attempt to convince him return home.

Police said the teen turned off his phone instead.

Officers were able to locate the him a short time after his mother notified police.

He has been charged with failing to comply with an undertaking, and was driven back home by an officer.