IHIT called after body found in alley in Surrey

Homicide investigators have been called to Surrey after a body was discovered in the city's Whalley neighbourhood Wednesday evening.

Officers located the body in an alley near 103A Avenue and Old Yale Road around 5 p.m., Surrey RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

"Investigators sought assistance from the Integrated Forensic Identification Services (IFIS) and are working closely with BC Coroners Service to determine the cause of death," the statement reads.

Police said they believe "criminality is a factor" in the person's death, and the Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been deployed to the scene.

"The area surrounding the scene will be cordoned off for a significant amount of time," police said. "Officers are interviewing witnesses and canvassing the area for further information and evidence."

Investigators were in the area for most of the day Thursday. They appeared to be focusing their attention on one unit in a duplex on 103A Avenue across the street from the alley.

CTV News spoke to someone who lives next door, who refused to give his name.

"I don't really know them," he said. "We don't really associate with them. We don't like being associated with them because of the people that live there. We know about the stuff that goes on."

Asked what stuff he was referring to, he said the home has been the site of "drug activity" and violence in the past.

"Just, like, all the bad stuff, you know? Nothing good," he said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the death to call IHIT at 877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.