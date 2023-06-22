IHIT called in after man fatally shot on B.C. highway

Homicide investigators have been called to the Sunshine Coast after a deadly shooting on the highway in Halfmoon Bay early Thursday morning.

In a news release, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said officers located a man suffering from gunshot wounds just after 3:30 a.m. in the 8000 block of Birch Way.

“Despite the efforts of first responders, the victim succumbed to his injuries,” the statement reads. “A suspect was identified and taken into custody.”

IHIT had taken conduct of the investigation and is working closely with Sunshine Coast RCMP, BC Coroners Service and the Integrated Forensic Identification Section.

Investigators are still working to confirm the identity of the victim at this time.

“We’re asking anyone with information about this incident to please contact IHIT immediately,” said Const. Esther Tupper in the release. “We believe this is an isolated incident and there is no continuing risk to public safety.”

Anyone with dash cam video of the area is asked to call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc-gc.ca.