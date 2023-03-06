IHIT identifies Surinderjit Singh, 55, as man found dead in Maple Ridge

Two days after a man’s body was discovered in the parking lot of a high school in Maple Ridge, investigators are identifying him as a local named Surinderjit Singh.

Early evidence suggests the 55-year-old arrived at the location Friday around 9:30 p.m., according to a statement by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team Monday morning. His body was discovered around 7:30 a.m. the next day.

“We are asking anyone who had contact with Mr. Singh on March 3 to contact IHIT as we continue to build a timeline of events,” Sgt. Timothy Pierotti wrote in the release.

A light grey Hyundai Elantra that was located in the area of Dewdney Trunk Road and Acadia Street may be related, according to IHIT.

Authorities don’t believe Singh’s death is connected to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Drivers with dash cameras who travelled in the 21800-block of 122 Avenue, or in the area of Dewdney Trunk Road and Acadia Street between 8 p.m. March 3 and 8 a.m. March 4 are being asked to contact IHIT.

The phone number for the information line is 1-877-551-4448, or you can email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.