IHIT investigating after 19-year-old man from Surrey gunned down

A 19-year-old man from Surrey, B.C., was gunned down on Friday in what homicide investigators are calling an "isolated incident."

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said the victim arrived at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound shortly after 1:30 p.m. that day. He died of his injuries shortly after.

On Monday, IHIT said investigators don't believe the killing is related to any of the recent gun violence in the Lower Mainland.

"This is believed to be an isolated incident with no further risk to the public. It does not appear to be related to any of the other recent acts of violence," IHIT said in a news release.

Police haven't released any further details on the case, including where the shooting might have happened or how the man made it to the hospital.

So far, no suspects have been arrested.

Police asked anyone with information on the case to call the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4447. People who want to remain anonymous can instead call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.