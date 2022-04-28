IHIT investigating fatal shooting in Maple Ridge neighbourhood

Homicide investigators have been called to Maple Ridge following a fatal shooting in a residential neighbourhood, blocks from the local elementary school.

Authorities said they received "several reports" of gunfire near 124 Avenue and Laity Street at around 2 p.m. Thursday.

"Frontline officers arrived on scene to find an injured man suffering from alleged gunshot wounds," Ridge Meadows RCMP said in a news release.

CTV News spoke with a retired nurse who lives close to where the shooting took place. She said she was too “traumatized” to speak on camera, but told CTV News she heard at least two gun shots, then saw a man on the road lying on his back.

As she approached, she said, the man did not appear to be moving or breathing. The nurse said she – along with an off-duty police officer who also lives in the area – attempted life-saving measures, but the man died on scene.

She said she also heard a car speed off following the sound of gunshots.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has since been asked to take over the case, with assistance from the Ridge Meadows RCMP's Serious Crime Unit.

The victim was found not far from Laity View Elementary School. A spokesperson for the Maple Ridge School District told CTV News the RCMP reached out to inform them of a police situation "in the general neighbourhood" of two schools, but that lockdowns were not deemed necessary.

CTV News spoke with two people who’ve lived in the neighbourhood for more than 20 years and say they’ve never seen an incident like this before.

RCMP has yet to confirm whether a suspect is in custody.