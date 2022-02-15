IHIT investigating fatal stabbing in Abbotsford

A stabbing victim who was found in Abbotsford Tuesday afternoon has succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

The Abbotsford Police Department has since called the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team to take over the case.

Authorities said the victim was located in broad daylight near Emerson Street and Simon Avenue at around 2:19 p.m.

The investigation is still in the preliminary stages, and that no suspects have been identified.

Abbotsford police asked anyone with information on the stabbing, or video captured near the scene Tuesday afternoon, to call the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448.