IHIT renews appeal for information one year after man gunned down in Superstore parking lot

Homicide investigators are renewing their appeal for information one year after a man was gunned down outside a North Shore grocery store in broad daylight.

North Vancouver RCMP were called to the parking lot of the Real Canadian Superstore on Seymour Boulevard just before 3 p.m. on March 11, 2022, and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim — later identified as 34-year-old Milad Rahimi — was taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The next day, Mounties responded to the 300 block of Tempe Crescent for reports of a car fire.

"During the investigation, it was determined to be the suspect vehicle," Mounties said at the time, adding that the suspect vehicle was a dark blue Mazda 3.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is hoping its renewed calls for information will help track down those responsible.

"This was a targeted incident that carelessly endangered the lives of those in the area," said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti in a news release on Friday.

"IHIT continues to investigate to find those responsible."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448 or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.