IIO called in after man found dead in car in Port Alberni
B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating after a man was found dead in his car, which was submerged in Port Alberni's Sproat Lake.
Mounties received a report from someone concerned about the well-being of an elderly man driving a green Pontiac Sunfire last Wednesday around 6:45 p.m. Roughly two hours later, police found the man and spoke to him but two hours after that they received another report that the man had not returned home. Two days later, his body was found.
"The IIO was notified shortly after the incident occurred and initial investigative steps will determine the details of the interaction between the man and officer, and where the man went after speaking to the officer," a news release from the office says.
Investigators are asking anyone who saw the vehicle between 8:40 p.m. on Dec. 13 and noon on Dec. 15 to call 1-855-446-8477.
The IIO investigates all officer-involved incidents in which a member of the public dies or is seriously harmed, whether or not there are any allegations of wrongdoing.
-
Manitoba shipping company signs agreement with Hudbay Minerals to ship products through Port of ChurchillAn Indigenous-owned company in Manitoba has reached an agreement with a mining company to transport minerals to the Port of Churchill in order to access international markets.
-
South Grenville high school students celebrate Christmas by serving festive meal to neighbouring schoolStudents at a South Grenville high school prepared a feast for children and teachers at a nearby elementary school to enjoy.
-
Bringing peace to St. Clair CollegeA new monument has been installed on the main campus at St. Clair College.
-
'It is really sad': Children at Cape Breton youth centre ask for food instead of toys in letters to SantaThe staff at Clifford Street Youth Centre in North Sydney, N.S., was surprised to learn what some of the children were asking for in their letters to Santa.
-
Crews call it a wrap until spring on Orillia road construction projectFollowing years of road construction, delays and detours, motorists in Orillia can celebrate the near completion of a significant project connecting the waterfront to the downtown with the reopening of Centennial Drive.
-
'Wrapping Gifts for a Cure': Volunteers raising money for cystic fibrosis research at Calgary mallAmongst the Christmas mayhem at Southcentre Mall, Cystic Fibrosis Canada has a booth set up staffed with volunteers ready to wrap any sized gift. It's the biggest fundraiser for the agency that is trying to raise money for research this holiday season.
-
-
'Disturbing' investigation into child, animal abuse leads to more than 100 chargesTwo men and one woman are facing more than 100 charges in connection with the yearslong abuse of several children and pets in southeast Edmonton.
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at WRHWindsor Regional Hospital has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at its Ouellette Campus.