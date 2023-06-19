IIO called in after man tasered, injured in Surrey

B.C.'s police watchdog has been called in after a man was tasered and seriously injured in Surrey Sunday.

In a statement Monday, the BC RCMP said police received a complaint of a “suspicious vehicle” and a “potential indecent act” just after 8 a.m. in the parking lot of Green Timbers Urban Forest Park.

The vehicle—a green Hyundai Elantra with a man and woman inside—fled west bound on 100 Avenue, according to the RCMP. Officers then followed the suspect vehicle, when police said it “was involved” in a multi-vehicle collision at the intersection of 100 Avenue and 140 Street.

Police said the male driver attempted to flee on foot, but was taken into custody after officers deployed a conducted energy weapon, or a taser.

The man was taken to hospital with “serious injuries,” according to RCMP.

“Other people involved in the collision reported little to no injuries,” the release from BC RCMP reads.

BC Emergency Health Services said it sent four ground ambulances and a supervisor to the intersection after the crash. Paramedics took three patients to hospital.

The Independent Investigations Office said it was notified of the incident shortly after and is now investigating, first by “confirm(ing) the details of the events leading up to the collision, the collision itself, and how and when the man’s injuries occurred.” Surrey RCMP is conducting a separate investigation into the initial complaint and the collision.

The IIO is called in to investigate any incident of death or serious harm that may have resulted from the actions or inactions of a police officer in the province.

Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to contact the IIO’s witness line at 1-855-466-8477 or via the contact form on its website.