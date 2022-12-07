IIO clears Saanich police after man seriously injured in fall at Uptown mall

B.C.'s police watchdog has cleared the Saanich Police Department of wrongdoing after a man fell and seriously injured himself at Uptown mall on Nov. 26.

At the time, Saanich police said they had been called to the Walmart at Uptown shopping centre for reports of a shoplifter.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. says surveillance video from the area, as well as civilian and police reports, indicate that the man began to flee as soon as he saw a police vehicle arrive.

The IIO says a video shows the man climb over a fence and shortly after fall about six to 7.5 metres to the ground below, while the closest officer was still "some distance" away.

"There was no physical or verbal contact between the man and officer," said the IIO in a release Wednesday.

The IIO says its investigation into the matter is now over.

The independent police oversight agency investigates all police-involved matters that result in serious harm or death, regardless of if there have been allegations of wrongdoing.