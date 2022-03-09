IIO investigating after death of woman in Fort St. John, B.C.

B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating the death of a woman in the province's north after she allegedly failed to stop for police officers concerned for her safety.

The incident happened Tuesday night in Fort St. John, according to a news release from BC RCMP.

Just before 7 p.m., officers from the Fort St. John detachment received a report of "an intoxicated and suicidal woman" who was driving north on Highway 97, police said.

Officers found the woman in her vehicle at a gas station along the highway and attempted to speak with her, according to RCMP.

Police said she drove away, and did not pull over when officers attempted to make a traffic stop.

It was unclear from the RCMP's news release whether the woman and officers exchanged any words, or how much time passed between the attempted traffic stop and the woman's death.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. said in its own news release that the woman's vehicle - a red Dodge Journey - was found "a short time later." It had gone off the road, according to the IIO.

"Despite life saving efforts by a passerby and ambulance personnel, the woman died at the scene," RCMP said in their release.

The IIO is now tasked with investigating whether police actions or inaction are linked to the woman's death. It's asking anyone with relevant information to contact its witness line at 855-446-8477 or fill out the contact form on the IIO website. https://iiobc.ca/contact-us/

The IIO investigates all incidents involving police officers in B.C. that result in the death of or serious injury to a member of the public, regardless of whether there is an allegation of wrongdoing on the part of police.