IIO investigating after driver crashes while allegedly fleeing police in Abbotsford

B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating after a driver who was allegedly fleeing police crashed his vehicle into another one in Abbotsford Wednesday afternoon.

The incident began at 12:10 p.m., according to a news release from the Abbotsford Police Department.

The department's gang crime unit attempted to stop a black SUV in the westbound lanes of Highway 1 at Bradner Road, police said. The vehicle failed to stop, so officers disengaged.

Ten minutes later, officers saw the suspect vehicle again, this time parked on the shoulder of the highway at the Mt. Lehman Road exit, police said.

"A male believed to be the driver had exited the car," the APD release reads. "Upon seeing the police, the male re-entered the suspect vehicle and fled a second time."

This time, shortly after fleeing, the suspect collided with another vehicle, police said. Images from the scene show an SUV and a pickup truck in the ditch beside the highway.

Both the suspect and the driver of the civilian vehicle were taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries, police said, adding that the suspect is in police custody.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. - which looks into all incidents involving police in the province that result in death or serious injury to a member of the public, regardless of whether there is any allegation of wrongdoing on the part of police - has asserted jurisdiction in the case.

The IIO will now work to determine whether any police action or inaction contributed to the crash and the injuries it caused.

Abbotsford police said their investigation is ongoing. They're asking anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision and may have dash cam video or other information to contact them at 604-859-5225.