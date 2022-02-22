IIO investigating after man dies during police incident in Saanich, B.C.

Saanich police say the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) and the B.C. Coroners Service are looking into a fatal incident that occurred on Monday evening.

The incident began around 5 p.m. when Saanich police were called to a home in the 900-block of Easter Road.

When officers arrived, they were told by a man inside the home that he was armed and had a hostage, according to the IIO.

"When he did not comply with police direction to exit the residence, the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team was called to assist," the IIO was told by police.

Crisis negotiators were also called to the scene, according to Saanich police.

At approximately 11:30 p.m., officers entered the home and found a man with a self-inflicted injury inside, police said Tuesday. The man was unresponsive, and despite attempted life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say no one else was found inside the home.

"The IIO has commenced an investigation to determine what role, if any, police actions or inactions played in the death," said the agency in a release Tuesday.

"The BC Coroners Service is also conducting an independent investigation to determine the circumstances of the death."

Saanich police say officers have cordoned off the property and are expected to be at the home for the remainder of Tuesday.