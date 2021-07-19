IIO investigating after police dog bite on Quadra Island sends person to hospital
Mounties on Quadra Island confirm there was a serious police incident on the island Sunday night and an investigation is currently underway by the RCMP as well as the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO).
Cpl. Christopher Voller of the Quadra Island detachment says the incident resulted in someone being transported to hospital.
According to the IIO, police received a call shortly before 7 p.m. that a person had been yelling and screaming all day.
When officers arrived, they were met with a person who appeared to be holding a weapon and refused to leave a trailer.
Members of the Vancouver Island Emergency Response Team and additional backup units were called in and the scene was secured.
A police service dog was deployed and the person suffered a dog bite after they exited the trailer and reportedly tried to go back in.
The IIO says first aid was given to the person at the scene and they were then transported to hospital for further treatment.
Voller said he is unaware of the current medical status of the person who was involved in the incident.
Because the matter is now under investigation, no further information will be released by police.
