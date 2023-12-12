IIO investigating after police shoot suspected car thief in Kitimat, B.C.

The office that investigates shootings by police officers in B.C. has been called to Kitimat.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. announced Tuesday that it had been called to the northern B.C. city to investigate an incident in which police shot a suspect who had been evading them in a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

The incident began around 8 a.m. Monday, according to statements from the IIO and BC RCMP.

Mounties said officers from the Kitimat detachment responded to a report of a vehicle that was stolen in Terrace, about 60 kilometres away.

An officer located the vehicle and attempted to stop it, but it did not stop, and the officer did not pursue it, police said.

"The vehicle drove into a rural neighbourhood just outside of Kitimat, and officers made patrols in an attempt to locate it, leaving one officer at the entrance to the neighbourhood as it was the only way in and out," the RCMP statement reads.

Around 8:45 a.m., officers deployed a spike belt to stop the suspect vehicle, but were unsuccessful.

Fifteen minutes later, police said, officers received a report of a vehicle "driving on a sidewalk near a school," forcing pedestrians to get out of the way.

"At 9:17 a.m., a Kitimat RCMP officer requested Emergency Health Services as there had been an incident between the officer and a man which resulted in the man being shot and receiving what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries," the RCMP statement reads.

The IIO's statement, which is based on information provided to it by the RCMP, describes "an interaction resulting in one officer discharging their firearm," adding that "the affected person sustained a serious injury as a result."

The RCMP statement also describes the situation as "an incident in Kitimat where one man was shot."

Police said the officer involved "reportedly received minor injuries," and the man police shot has been charged with assaulting a police officer with a weapon and dangerous driving.

Online court records associated with the Kitimat RCMP file number indicate that the man charged is Jonathan Christopher May, who was born in 2001.

May is listed as currently in police custody, with his next court appearance scheduled for Thursday at Williams Lake provincial court.

The IIO is tasked with investigating all incidents involving police officers in B.C. that result in death or serious harm to a member of the public, regardless of whether there is an allegation of wrongdoing on the part of police.

"The IIO was notified of the incident shortly after it happened and initial investigative steps will seek to confirm the details leading up to and including the incident, as well as whether any force used was necessary, proportionate, and justified under the circumstances," the office's statement reads.

Anyone with information or video related to the incident is asked to contact the IIO witness line at 855-446-8477 or to use the contact form on the IIO website.

Terrace RCMP are investigating the original stolen vehicle case, police said.