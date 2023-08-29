IIO investigating fatal police shooting of suspected car thief in B.C. Interior

A man is dead after being shot by a police officer in Revelstoke, B.C., and the province's Independent Investigations Office has been called.

The shooting occurred late Sunday night or early Sunday morning, according to a news release from the BC RCMP.

The Revelstoke detachment received a report of a stolen vehicle around 11 p.m. Sunday. Roughly 45 minutes later, the owner of the vehicle reported that they had found it, but the occupant drove it away, police said.

"Officers were able to locate the vehicle and during attempts to stop it, there was contact between the stolen vehicle and a police vehicle," the RCMP statement reads.

"The man exited the vehicle and, after a brief foot chase, reportedly entered the police vehicle."

Police said one officer fired at the man, striking him. BC Emergency Health Services was called to the scene and took the man to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The IIO has been called to investigate the incident, and Mounties said they would not release any further information about the case.

The IIO is tasked with investigating all incidents involving police officers in B.C. that result in death or serious harm to a member of the public, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing on the part of police.

Investigators will review evidence to determine whether police action or inaction was justified in the situation. If the IIO believes there is evidence suggesting an officer committed a crime, it can submit a report to Crown prosecutors for consideration of charges.