IIO investigating police actions after man seriously injured in Comox, B.C.

The office that investigates police conduct in British Columbia has been called after a man was seriously injured in a singe-vehicle crash near Comox, B.C.

A statement from the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. says RCMP officers were at the scene of a collision off Bates Road around 1 a.m. on Feb. 12.

The driver of a BMW approached the crash scene, near Seal Bay Nature Park, and then slowed down before turning around when seeing the police vehicles blocking the road.

A Mountie at the scene got into their vehicle and followed the BMW, according to the statement from the IIO.

The BMW crashed a short distance away and the man driving sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the single-vehicle collision.

"The IIO has commenced an investigation, and initial investigative steps will seek to confirm the actions of police after the BMW left the area, and whether there is any connection between police actions and the subsequent collision," the police watchdog said.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has video of the scene to contact the agency's witness line at 1-855-446-8477 or through the iiobc.ca website.

The IIO is the independent, civilian oversight body that investigates all police-related incidents that result in serious harm or death in B.C., regardless of whether there is any allegation of wrongdoing.