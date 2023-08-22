IIO seeks additional witnesses after man driving construction equipment in Duncan shot by RCMP

British Columbia's police watchdog is seeking additional witnesses in its investigation of a police shooting in Duncan that left a 31-year-old father with serious head injuries.

Davin Cochrane was driving a skid-steer loader through a residential neighbourhood at approximately 9:15 p.m. on March 28. The construction vehicle collided with RCMP vehicles in Evans Park, northwest of the city's downtown, before police shot him.

Cochrane was taken to hospital in critical condition and has since been released from hospital to continue recovering at home.

His father told CTV News that Cochrane was shot twice in the head. The RCMP said only one officer discharged their weapon during the encounter.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is now asking any witnesses who have not spoken to investigators to come forward.

Investigators are specifically looking for a man who was captured on video walking along the sidewalk of Somenos Road, wearing dark shorts and a hoodie, at the time of the incident.

Cochrane's father said his son had a history of issues with mental health and addictions but had been healthy for several years before the altercation.

The IIO is asking anyone who witnessed or took video recordings of the incident to contact the IIO at 1-855-446-8477 or on the iiobc.ca website.

The IIO is an independent police oversight agency that investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death in B.C., whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.