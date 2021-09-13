IIU investigating after man arrested by WPS sustains fracture

The Independent Investigation Unit is investigating after a man who was arrested by the Winnipeg Police Service sustained an orbital fracture.

According to the IIU, the WPS was called at around 2:52 a.m. on Sept. 7 to a home on Mathers Avenue. The male suspect ran from the home and was on Waverley Street. The IIU said a struggle broke out between the officers and the suspect during the arrest, and force was used. The suspect was then taken to Health Sciences Centre where he was treated and released into police custody.

Officials said the WPS was then advised by HSC on Sept. 9 that the suspect sustained an orbital fracture.

The IIU said a fracture of this nature is defined as a serious injury under its regulations, and the unit is mandated to investigate.

Witnesses or anyone with information or video footage that may help with the investigation is asked to call the IIU toll-free at 1-844-667-6060.