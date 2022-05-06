IKEA Canada confirms data breach involving personal information of approximately 95,000 customers

IKEA says that it has notified Canada’s privacy watchdog following a data breach involving the personal information of approximately 95,000 customers.

In a statement provided to CP24, the furniture retailer said that some of its customers’ personal information appeared in the results of a “generic search” made by an employee at IKEA Canada between March 1 and March 3 using IKEA’s customer database.

It said that no financial or banking information was involved in the breach.

“At IKEA the security of our customers’ private information is of utmost importance and we have proactively notified the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada about this incident, as well as any applicable customers. We have also reviewed and updated internal processes to prevent such incidents in the future,” the statement notes. “No action is required by our customers.”

In a letter sent to impacted customers, IKEA Canada said that the data that may have been compromised included customer names, email address, phone numbers and postal codes.

It said that the IKEA Family loyalty program number belonging to customers may have also been visible.