Ikea now selling toy designed by Saskatoon girl

A toy designed by a Saskatoon girl is now available for sale in Ikea stores and on the Swedish retail giant's website.

Since there's no Ikea location in Saskatoon, 10-year-old Audrey Rogalski made the trip to Edmonton earlier this month to see her creations perched on a store shelf in person.

"It just make me feel so good that something I came up with, I designed, that some little kid is going to take it home and it's going to make them very happy," Rogalski said inside the Edmonton IKEA store.

In March, Ikea announced Rogalski's "Sandwich Friends" were selected in an annual contest that's invites kids from around the world to submit drawings.

Proceeds from the sale of her toy will be donated to local children's organizations across Canada, according to Ikea.