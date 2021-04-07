Ikea temporarily closing all Ontario stores for in-person shopping

Ikea has announced it will close its five Ontario stores to in-person shopping after the province issued a stay-at-home order.

The stores in Burlington, Etobicoke, Ottawa, North York and Vaughan will close to customers as of April 8.

Click and Collect, Home Delivery and Remote Planning services will continue to be available, a spokesperson said in a statement.

Ontario’s new stay-at-home order does not allow big box stores in the province to sell non-essential goods.

"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the safety and security of our customers, co-workers and communities remains our top priority," the company said.

The stay-at-home order will remain in effect until at least May 6.