Ikea to open Design studio inside Georgian Mall in Barrie
Ikea Canada is opening a new Design studio inside Georgian Mall in Barrie on March 22.
The store allows customers to design and order “complex” home furnishing systems for their kitchen, bath, bedroom and living rooms.
One-on-one planning sessions with a design expert will be available through appointments. Customers can also use a self-service planning station.
"Our ambition is to become more accessible to Ontario residents by bringing Ikea closer to them and offering new, convenient services that meet the evolving demands of our lives at home," said Niclas Karlsson-Järnkrok, Toronto area manager in a press release on Feb. 10.
"Inspired by the positive response we’ve had from customers at Design studio locations in other communities like Oshawa and St. Catharines, we’re excited to introduce this home furnishing service to Simcoe County."
An Ikea Design studio is "significantly" smaller than a traditional Ikea store and will not offer products or food.
The Design studio will stay open for 12-18 months. Ikea Canada is also opening a Design studio in Windsor on March 22.
Visit Ikea’s website for further information or to book an appointment.
-
Registration begins for 2022 Calgary summer campsRegistration is now open for a number of Calgary-based summer camps.
-
Comox Valley RCMP seek man after $300 tequila stolenMounties in the Comox Valley are asking for help identifying a man who allegedly stole a $300 bottle of tequila from a liquor store last month.
-
Love in the time of COVID: How the pandemic presents unique romantic challengesAs the pandemic drags on, nearly every aspect of our lives has been impacted – including our love lives.
-
New murals showcase student life at N.B. universityArtists in Fredericton are working on a piece for St. Thomas University, which will showcase student life and the campus’ diversity.
-
Hospital official 'cautiously optimistic' ahead of provincial reopeningThe COVID-19 lead for Waterloo-Wellington hospitals says she's 'cautiously optimistic' things are improving, as the province announced the COVID-19 vaccination certificate program will end on March 1.
-
Manitoba premier plans to visit First Nation after three killed in house fireManitoba's premier says she is arranging a visit to a northern Indigenous community where three children died in a fatal house fire.
-
Man shouted at Saskatoon hospital staff while holding inert grenade: policePolice were called to a Saskatoon hospital after man was reportedly shouting at staff while holding a device.
-
Vancouver's Gassy Jack statue toppled, covered in red paint during Women's Memorial MarchA well-known Vancouver statue was toppled over and defaced by some participants of the 31st annual Women's Memorial March on Monday.
-
Cape Breton tourism sector looks for songs that celebrate the islandTourism operators in Cape Breton, N.S., are looking for new songs to attract people to the island.