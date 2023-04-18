Ikea using fully electric trucks for home delivery

When you hear of electric vehicles, you probably think of passenger cars, but did you know delivery trucks can run on batteries too?

Ikea is already using fully electric trucks for some home deliveries in Ottawa.

"It’s battery powered, so it doesn’t produce any emissions," says Crystal Rasa, Ikea Head of Fulfilment Sourcing.

Ikea’s goal is 100 per cent zero-emission home deliveries by 2025. Rasa says 16 to 20 per cent of home deliveries in the Ottawa market currently are zero-emission, using the two fully electric trucks.

"By us doing it, we’re also making it easier for other organizations, retailers and industries to take the same leap," Rasa says. "It really does mean, when that customer opens their front door to let in the delivery team, that it has come in the most sustainable possible way from the store."

From the outside, the truck looks like any delivery or box-type truck you may see on the road — with the exception of battery compartment areas underneath.

Four commercial electric vehicle-charging stations at the store recharged the vehicles. The federal government gave Ikea a $300,000 dollar grant to install chargers in Ontario and Quebec.

"We’ve teamed up with Ikea properties to install 40 electric vehicle chargers in Ontario and Quebec," said federal cabinet minister Marc Miller at a news conference Tuesday morning. "Whether it’s the chargers near my riding at Ikea Montreal, or the ones right here behind us here in Ottawa, these chargers are supporting Ontarians and Quebecers to save money at the pump while reducing emissions."

Ikea Ottawa already has chargers in the main parking garage for customer-passenger vehicles. According to Ikea, there are EV charging stations at 14 stores across Canada.

The delivery trucks are made in Canada and were purchased from Lion Electric in St. Jerome, Que. GoBolt is Ikea’s 'last-mile delivery partner' in Ottawa.

Rasa says under "ideal conditions," the trucks have about a 200 km range.

Ikea says cargo e-bikes will also be used for home deliveries in some Ottawa neighbourhoods, starting this summer.