Ill hiker extracted from Ontario park by helicopter

The Royal Canadian Air Force came to the rescue Monday after a hiker needed urgent medical assistance while in Algonquin Provincial Park, located northeast of Huntsville, Ont.

An emergency call came into the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton, Ont., around 12:30 p.m. May 16, Maj. Trevor Reid told CTV news in a phone interview.

The hiker fell ill in the Pincher Lake area, on the west side of the park, Reid said.

Because of the urgency and location, search and rescue techs were dispatched to the scene in a CH-146 Griffon helicopter.

The helicopter was unable to land in the tight area so crews opted to hoist the patient into the aircraft and then brought them to the Huntsville hospital.

No details about the illness or current status of the hiker are available, Reid said.