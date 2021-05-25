Illegal car meet draws crowd of thousands in Pickering over the weekend

An illegal Ontario car meet drew thousands of attendees in Pickering this weekend, Durham Regional Police Services (DRPS) say.

According to police, the meet took place on May 23 in the area of Brock and Kingston Roads in Pickering, Ontario.

Throughout the afternoon, attendance grew until it reached “more than 2,000 people and 1,000 vehicles” at 8:00 p.m, DRPS says.

While DRPS worked to safely clear the crowds, one individual was reported to have suffered minor injuries. The 26-year-old male was taken to the hospital and examined.

By 10:00 p.m. that night, DRPS claim to have cleared the gathering.

Ontario is currently under a provincial stay-at-home order, prohibiting any outdoor gatherings larger than five people.