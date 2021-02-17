Two people are facing charges after Steinbach RCMP seized a significant quantity of illegal cigarettes and drugs during two searches last week.

The search warrants were conducted on Feb 11 at a residence and in a vehicle in the City of Winnipeg and on Dawson Road near Richer, Man.

Officers seized more than 729,000 illegal cigarettes, 300 Percocet tablets, 220 hydromorphine tablets, 74 grams of cocaine and 15 grams of psilocybin. Officers also seized cash and two improperly stored firearms, along with “items indicative of drug trafficking,” RCMP said.

(Image source: Manitoba RCMP)

A 39-year-old man from Steinbach and a 62-year-old woman from the RM of Ste. Anne were arrested and are both facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, cigarette smuggling and firearms offences. The man is also facing charges of failure to comply.

Both remain in custody. The charges have not been tested in court.

RCMP said the investigation is ongoing.