Illegal deer hunting leads to big fines in Minden, Ont.

Two Stoney Creek men face fines of several thousand dollars each after being convicted of Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry offences.

The case dates back to 2018 and involved a conservation officer canine unit, the opp forensic identification services and the Trent University Wildlife DNA forensics lab.

The investigation found that one of the men shot and killed a white-tailed deer on land that was posted as private property near the Town of Minden. Both men went on to the property to retrieve the dead animal.

One man pleaded guilty to trespassing and possessing illegally killed wildlife. He was fined $6,000.

The other man pleaded guilty to trespassing, possessing a loaded firearm within eight metres of a roadway and possessing illegally killed wildlife. He was fined $4,000.