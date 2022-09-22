Illegal drugs, stolen items seized from Drumheller home, 2 charged

Two Drumheller men are facing charges RCMP officers found drugs and stolen items at a home in the town's north end over the weekend.

RCMP launched an investigation on Sept. 16 after a man at the home was allegedly assaulted and threatened with a gun.

The following day, RCMP and Calgary policeofficers executed a search warrant, seizing stolen items and undisclosed amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Lloyd Smith, 56, is charged with:

Possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking;

Possession of methamphetamine; and

Four counts of possession of property obtained by crime (x4).

Smith has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Drumheller provincial court on Nov. 25.

Shane Pentelescu, 37, is charged with:

Pointing a firearm;

Uttering threats; and

Assault.

Pentelescu has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Drumheller provincial court on Oct. 21.