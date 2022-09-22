Illegal drugs, stolen items seized from Drumheller home, 2 charged
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Journalist
Melissa Gilligan
Two Drumheller men are facing charges RCMP officers found drugs and stolen items at a home in the town's north end over the weekend.
RCMP launched an investigation on Sept. 16 after a man at the home was allegedly assaulted and threatened with a gun.
The following day, RCMP and Calgary policeofficers executed a search warrant, seizing stolen items and undisclosed amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine.
Lloyd Smith, 56, is charged with:
- Possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking;
- Possession of methamphetamine; and
- Four counts of possession of property obtained by crime (x4).
Smith has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Drumheller provincial court on Nov. 25.
Shane Pentelescu, 37, is charged with:
- Pointing a firearm;
- Uttering threats; and
- Assault.
Pentelescu has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Drumheller provincial court on Oct. 21.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Sept. 23-25CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
-
Innovation hub unveiled at Northern College's Timmins campusNorthern College president Audrey Penner says the goal of the new Innovation Hub unveiled Thursday is to spearhead innovation in the region.
-
Family of lost loved one calls for change to dangerous stretch of highwayA 40-kilometre stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway has claimed at least eight lives so far this year, and that toll has family of a lost loved one calling for change.
-
Free parenting course being offered at Better Beginnings Better Futures SudburyBetter Beginnings Better Futures in Sudbury is promoting a program for parents and caregivers.
-
Local football teams hit with shortage of head gearHelmets are arguably the most important piece of equipment a player wears in football, but they're getting harder and harder to come by, these days.
-
Stroller struck by car in northeast Edmonton crosswalkA two-year-old child is in hospital after being struck at a crosswalk.
-
Politics as usual or a serious problem? 'Extreme' candidates running in B.C. communitiesMainstream political leaders, unions and anti-racism activists are concerned about a slate of candidates in British Columbia's upcoming municipal elections that include candidates with far-right policies widely described as "extreme."
-
Driver recalls narrowly avoiding serious injury in wrong-way crash in West VancouverOne of the drivers involved in a crash with a camper van driving the wrong way on the Upper Levels Highway in West Vancouver Wednesday believes he is lucky to be alive after swerving at the last second to avoid a direct head-on collision.
-
How Vancouver's mayoral candidates are planning to address public safetyHere's what Vancouver mayoral candidates have to say about public safety, which is shaping to be one of the biggest issues in next month's election.