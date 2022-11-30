iHeartRadio

Illegal drugs, tobacco seized from Edmonton home


St. Albert RCMP show off items from a drug bust. (Credit: RCMP)

An Edmonton man is facing a number of charges in connection with a drug investigation.

St. Albert Mounties in assistance with the Edmonton Police Service started an investigation into fentanyl and methamphetamine trafficking over the summer.

A search warrant was executed at an Edmonton home, and the following items were seized:

  • 833.59 grams methamphetamine with an approximate street value of $50,640.
  • 82.42 grams fentanyl approximate with an approximate street value of $16,400.
  • 114.89 grams cocaine approximate with an approximate street value of $11,500.
  • 46.83 grams buffing agent
  • 250 ml of suspected gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB)
  • One tablet of morphine sulphate
  • $12,570 in Canadian cash
  • 2015 Lexus IS250

A 32-year-old Edmonton man was arrested on Oct. 20, and is now facing the following charges:

  • four counts of trafficking methamphetamine
  • two counts of trafficking fentanyl
  • four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking
  • six counts of possession of property obtained by crime
  • possess illegal cigarettes under the Tobacco Tax Act

The suspect has been released from custody and will appear in Edmonton Provincial Court on Dec. 6. 

