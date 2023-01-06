Illegal fishing on Lake Huron nets commercial captain $60,000 fine
A Port Elgin man has been fined $60,000 after pleading guilty to offences, including obstructing conservation officers while they were trying to do their job and failing to comply with the conditions of his licence.
During the court proceedings, Justice of the Peace Thomas Stinson heard the officers joined the commercial fishing boat captain on his vessel on three occasions between February and March 2018.
Court heard the captain had falsely told the officers he left a fishing net in the water because of ice, but an investigation revealed he misled the officers about where the net was and kept giving them the wrong information on purpose.
On a separate occasion in 2022, court heard the captain was caught landing his catch of fish without telling the proper authorities, as is required by law for people with a commercial fishing license.
The fish that were seized were given to a group in Owen Sound that helps feed people in need.
The Ontario government is cracking down on illegal commercial fishing on Lake Huron to protect fish populations.
