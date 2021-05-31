Illegal gatherings continue at Old Colony Mennonite Churches in Wheatley, Dresden and Charing Cross

A province-wide stay-at-home order has not held parishioners back from attending Old Colony Mennonite Church.

Chatham-Kent Police report three illegal gathering on Sunday.

Officers attended the church in Wheatley to find 160 cars in the parking lot with over 100 people inside the church.

A 50-year-old Dover Township man was charged with failing to comply under the Reopening Ontario Act, 2020.

Another large gathering at the Old Colony Mennonite Church in Dresden. Police report 60 people were in attendance.

A 48-year-old Chatham Township man was charged with failing to comply under the Reopening Ontario Act, 2020.

At the Old Colony Mennonite in Charing Cross, officer witnessed 38 cars in the parking lot with over 90 people inside the church.

In this case, a 37-year-old Merlin mas was charged with failing to comply under the Reopening Ontario Act, 2020.