Illegal online cannabis sellers stealing personal information: EPS

Police are warning the public about illegal online cannabis sellers who are taking customers' personal information and often distributing that information through “criminal networks.”

Ongoing investigations show that illegal sellers online are requiring buyers to submit sensitive information, according to police.

“In most transactions, the sellers request photographs of the prospective buyer’s government ID, a photo of the buyer holding that ID, and another piece of documentation such as a utility bill, which contains the buyer’s address,” said EPS in a news release.

“Buyers are not aware that their personal information is often distributed through criminal networks, placing them at high risk of identity theft and fraud.”

In 2021, police arrested 15 people involved with organized crime networks for violating the Cannabis Act and Controlled Drug and Substances Act.

“During these arrests, police found hundreds of text messages containing images of customer IDs,” said EPS. “Some of the individuals arrested also had recent criminal charges or convictions for identity theft, break and enter, fraud under $5,000, credit card fraud, and possession of stolen property.”

“Being in possession of illicit cannabis could result in criminal charges, but being a victim of identity theft should also be a very real concern, given the devastating financial and personal cost of this crime,” added EPS Staff Sgt. David Paton.

EPS said that identity fraud isn’t always committed immediately and that it can take years before a stolen identity is used in a crime.

Currently, the Alberta Liquor and Gaming Commission is the only group legally allowed to sell recreational cannabis online.

A recent bill put forward at the legislature would allow retailers to sell cannabis and accessories online.