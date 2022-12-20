Illegal tree cutting operation discovered in Manitoba
A suspect has been charged after the Manitoba government discovered an illegal tree-cutting operation.
Conservation officers began investigating earlier in the month after receiving a tip from the public. According to the province, on Dec. 13, officers saw a suspect bringing trees out of the Crown land plantation -- an area that grows trees for planting in forestry renewal projects in southern Manitoba.
Conservation offices seized 30 black spruce trees and a chainsaw, as well as another 18 trees that had been cut but not yet removed. The province said a total of 167 trees had been cut, adding that the majority of the trees were between 20 and 30 feet tall with only the tops removed.
Manitoba noted the suspect was selling these trees at his Steinbach business.
The suspect has been charged under the Forest Act of Manitoba. If convicted, an individual faces a fine of up to $50,000 or up to six months in jail, or both. For a first offence, a corporation faces a fine of up to $250,000. There is also a requirement to pay provincial forestry dues.
The trees have been donated to a Ukrainian church to help newcomers enjoy the holiday season, the province said.
