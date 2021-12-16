Illegally harvested moose meat seized, shared with residents of flood-ravaged B.C. town

Conservation officers in Princeton, B.C., recently seized more than 100 kilograms of moose meat as part of an ongoing investigation into illegal hunting in the area.

Now, with the help of a local charitable organization, nearly all of that meat has been distributed to people in need in the flood-ravaged town.

When Princeton Crisis Assistance president Jenny Pateman got a call from a B.C. conservation officer earlier this month, she initially thought she might be in trouble.

"I didn't do anything bad," she said with a laugh. "I just want to make that clear."

"(The conservation officer) just asked if we knew of anybody that could use the meat, and I said that we were in the process of doing our (Christmas) food hampers, so we definitely knew some people."

The BC Conservation Officer Service shared a photo of the moose-meat drop-off on its Facebook page on Monday. As of Thursday afternoon, all but a few packages of the meat had been distributed, Pateman said.

She said the organization's Christmas hamper program has seen more than 140 applicants this year. While that number is on par with previous years, Pateman said the people applying for hampers have been different this year, something she attributes to the lingering impact of last month's devastating floods.

"(There are) lots of new people applying this year," she said. "The people that haven't been in need in past years are now in need because some of them have lost their entire homes."

The moose meat was not incorporated into the hamper program, but the contacts Princeton Crisis Assistance has accumulated through the hamper program helped the organization distribute it.

Pateman said supply chain issues have left the shelves in Princeton's only grocery store less full than they typically would be, so the unexpected donation from conservation officers came at an opportune moment.

"We've had so many road closures and everything that they've had to impose limits (at the grocery store)," she said. "So, the need isn't really greater, there's just less available."

Princeton Crisis Assistance is grateful to the conservation officer service for giving it the opportunity to distribute the moose meat, Pateman said.

The deadline for applications and food donations for Princeton Crisis Assistance's Christmas hamper program has passed, but the organization is still accepting cash donations. More information about how to get in touch with the group can be found on its Facebook page.