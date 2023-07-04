Illicit drugs valued at more than $87K seized during southwestern Ontario bust

Nine people have been arrested and 41 charges have been laid following a drug bust at multiple locations in southwestern Ontario.

An OPP-led provincial Joint Forces Guns and Gangs Enforcement Team seized suspected fentanyl, cocaine, and two handguns on June 28 after eight warrants were executed in multiple locations including London, Stoney Creek, Leamington and Windsor.

Police say the investigation started in January 2023 after investigation learned about illicit drigs being trafficked from Toronto to Windsor.

Items seized as a result of the warrants include:

two unregistered restricted handguns

approximately 150 rounds of ammunition

one prohibited device (over capacity magazine)

over one kilogram of cocaine, worth an estimated street value of $67,500

over 100 grams of fentanyl, worth an estimated street value of $20,500

163 oxycodone tablets, worth an estimated street value of $815

one cryptocurrency wallet

over $46,000 in Canadian currency

Police say nine people were arrested and are facing a combined 41 charges. The accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at various dates and locations.